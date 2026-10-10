Milwaukee Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Walk-in, same-day services are available. Call for details. Non-traditional hours are available by appointment. We currently require masks while inside the building.

Please call 414-434-1311 to speak with a team member. They can help you with scheduling an appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.