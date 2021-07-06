Community care
You can access local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
We provide care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call 612-467-6565.
Learn about Veteran community care
Make appointments with non-VA providers
To obtain community care, you must receive prior approval from VA. Call 612-467-6565 for community care appointment scheduling, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Learn how to schedule appointments
Urgent and walk-in care
Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.
Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.
Learn about your urgent care benefits
Download the urgent care assistance card
Community care billing
Call 1-877-881-7618 with community care billing questions.
How copays and insurance work with VA
The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.
Learn about copay and insurance changes
Important contact information
- Notify the VA of an Emergency Department visit, call 1-844-724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov
- Notify the VA of an unscheduled inpatient admission, call 1-844-724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov
- Travel or ambulance billing question, call 612-467-2019 (24/7)
- Triwest billing question, call 1-855-722-2838 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
- Optum VA Community Care website
- Co-payment question, call 1-866-347-2352 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
- For any other billing question, call 1-877-881-7618 (M-F, 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)
