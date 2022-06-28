Intro to whole health (virtual)

Join us for an introduction to whole health!

Intro to Whole Health is open to Veterans, family, caregivers and staff.

1st Thursday of the month from 12:00 noon to 12:30 p.m.

Join by phone 1-404-397-1596, meeting number 2763 125 5737

Or join by computer/mobile device: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m8103380b5a2ecbdc24e980169d60c35b

Meeting number (access code): 2761 508 7136

Meeting password: hJuZerd*568

Learn more

Intro to Whole Health is designed to introduce you to the VA Whole Health approach to care.

Our number one goal is that you accomplish the life vision you create for yourself.

Through our programs and services and, most importantly, your own strengths and abilities, we will work together in healing partnership to optimize your well-being with a focus on what is important to YOU.

Transitioning from the Service can pose unique challenges and opportunities and we’ll discuss why a whole health approach is helpful in meeting these challenges and capitalizing on your opportunities.

We’ll also describe areas of self-care and well-being that make up all the different aspects of who we are as individuals.

For questions about whole health, contact the Center for Integrative Health & Healing at 612-467-3745.