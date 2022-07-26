 Skip to Content

Farmers market at Minneapolis VA medical center

collage of photos from the Minneapolis VA medical center farmers market. Images show fresh produce, honey and people buying and selling goods.

The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center is Tuesdays, June 21 to September 27, from 2-5 p.m.

When:

Tue. Aug 2, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

lower level of the parking ramp by the circle drive

Cost:

Free

The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center is Tuesdays, June 21 to September 27, from 2-5 p.m.

It is located in the lower level of the parking ramp by the circle drive. Everyone is welcome.

Tue. Jul 26, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 2, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 9, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 16, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 23, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 6, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 13, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 27, 2022, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: