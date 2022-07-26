Farmers market at Minneapolis VA medical center

The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center is Tuesdays, June 21 to September 27, from 2-5 p.m.

It is located in the lower level of the parking ramp by the circle drive. Everyone is welcome.

