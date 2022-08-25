Outreach at Minnesota State Fair on Military Appreciation Day
Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair to learn about your VA health care eligibility and benefits.
When:
Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
Dan Patch Park
1265 Snelling Ave. N.
St. Paul , MN
Cost:
Free
Veterans, service members, family, caregivers and friends! Stop by our booth in Dan Patch Park on Military Appreciation Day (August 30) at the Minnesota State Fair to learn more about our suicide prevention program, health care eligibility and benefits for Veterans, and our research program!
Booth time: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Date: 08/30/2022
Location: Minnesota State Fair; Dan Patch Park