Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (virtual)

Forum where Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease, and their caregivers, can get education and support.

When:

Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA is proud to carry on our 20+ year tradition of providing a forum where Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease, and their caregivers, can get education and support.

When: 3rd Thursday of each month. Group time is from 1:00pm-2:30pm.

Where: The group meets online through Webex. Webex is a VA supported web application.*

Who can attend: The group is open to all Veterans and their caregivers. Veterans do not need to get their Parkinson’s Disease care from the VA to attend.

The group will be led by an occupational therapist and a licensed clinical social worker.

For more information or to register for the group, please contact: Mary Coyle (VA Social Worker), by phone at 612-467-3802 or email Mary.Coyle@VA.gov.

*To attend this virtual group, you must have a valid email address. You must also have an electronic device (computer/smart phone) equipped with a camera and microphone.

Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. May 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT

