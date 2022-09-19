Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (virtual)

Forum where Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease, and their caregivers, can get education and support.

Minneapolis VA is proud to carry on our 20+ year tradition of providing a forum where Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease, and their caregivers, can get education and support.

When: 3rd Thursday of each month. Group time is from 1:00pm-2:30pm.

Where: The group meets online through Webex. Webex is a VA supported web application.*

Who can attend: The group is open to all Veterans and their caregivers. Veterans do not need to get their Parkinson’s Disease care from the VA to attend.

The group will be led by an occupational therapist and a licensed clinical social worker.

For more information or to register for the group, please contact: Mary Coyle (VA Social Worker), by phone at 612-467-3802 or email Mary.Coyle@VA.gov.

*To attend this virtual group, you must have a valid email address. You must also have an electronic device (computer/smart phone) equipped with a camera and microphone.

