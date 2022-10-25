VA Medication Take Back Day

Take back your health! Safely dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Friday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Take back your health! Safely dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Friday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you can’t attend a VA Medication Take Back Day, there are year-round drug disposal options available to you. Visit the DEA Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate an authorized collector in your area.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Check with your VA Pharmacist for instructions.