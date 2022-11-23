Women Veterans, your voice matters
The Women Veterans Program wants to hear about your care experience at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Your health care needs are unique, and we invite you to join our focus group to share your care experience and identify areas of improvement. We would love to hear your feedback!
WHEN: December 13, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Your Home, virtual via Microsoft Teams
To participate, call our Deputy Women Veterans Program Manager, Elyse Bendel, 612-467-2321.