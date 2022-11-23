 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans, your voice matters

1944 Women in military

The Women Veterans Program wants to hear about your care experience at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

When:

Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Your health care needs are unique, and we invite you to join our focus group to share your care experience and identify areas of improvement. We would love to hear your feedback!

WHEN: December 13, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Your Home, virtual via Microsoft Teams

To participate, call our Deputy Women Veterans Program Manager, Elyse Bendel, 612-467-2321.

See more events

Last updated: