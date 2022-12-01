PACT Act Benefits Open House

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Want to learn more about what this historic law could mean for you and your family?

Calling all Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans and their survivors!

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

Want to learn more about what this historic law could mean for you and your family? Join us:

WHERE: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417

WHEN: Monday, December 12, 2022, 4:00-5:00 p.m., CT

Services offered: Health Care Eligibility and Enrollment; Benefits & Claims Assistance

Get your questions answered, enroll in VA care, get help with filing a benefits claim, and more.

It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA! And if you can’t make it, visit us at www.VA.gov/PACT or call us at 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about PACT Act-related health care and benefits. Don’t wait, get what you earned and apply today.