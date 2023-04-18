Gun Safety and Suicide Prevention -Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Basic gun safety and suicide prevention.

Date/Time: May 17, 2023, noon-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Kathryn A. Lee, RN, BSN, PHN, CDMS, CCM, Suicide Prevention Nurse Case Manager and Minnesota DNR Firearm Safety Instructor

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NjliM2U2YWUtZTc2Ny00NTkyLThhNGEtYTJlMDQyMGI1YTc0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 698 197 384#)

Description:

In this presentation, Kathryn Lee, Suicide Prevention Nurse Case Manager, will discuss basic gun safety and suicide prevention by firearms. Ms. Lee has over 40 years exposure/experience with firearms, and she is an experienced DNR Firearms Safety Instructor. Additionally, Ms. Lee researched and developed multiple Power Point Presentations in “Firearms Awareness and Suicide Prevention Education” for the purpose of educating all VA employees in lethal means firearm reduction when working with Veteran.

Objectives for this presentation include:

• Participants will verbalize an understanding of basic differences between categories of firearms, a basic understanding of the types of guns, common firearms terms, and styles of guns, with a goal to increase comfort levels in discussing firearms with Veterans for the purpose of lethal means reduction and suicide prevention.

• Identify the key risk factors of suicide in Veterans.

• Identify facts about Veterans and suicide by firearms.

• Apply their knowledge of firearms for building culturally appropriate therapeutic relationships with veterans

• Apply their knowledge of firearms when conducing suicidal and homicidal risk assessments.