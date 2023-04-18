Stress First Aid: A Tool to Help Ourselves and Peers Manage Stress - Mental Health Month Event (virtual)

Date/Time: May 19, 2023, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Dyani Saxby, Ph.D. ABPP, Psychologist

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZjY1ZmIwNTYtZDZhZC00NDI1LWEzYTgtNDZjYTNjNzZjODM3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2281068b18-b364-49e1-adc9-2ab7c04212da%22%7d

or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 450 672 781#)

Description:

Learn about how we can improve recognition of stress in ourselves and others using the Stress First Aid Model. Learn tips for improving well-being and stress management.