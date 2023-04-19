2K Mental Health Walk - Mental Health Month Event

Join the Mental Health Social Work Community on a 2K walk around campus!

2K Mental Health Walk

Date/Time: May 31, 2023, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Facilitator(s):

- Mental Health Social Work Connection and Collaboration Work Group

Location:

Minneapolis VAMC Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Pavilion, 1 Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, (SCI Pavilion is circled in white in map above)

Description:

Please join the Mental Health Social Work Community on a 2K walk around campus! Our walk will begin and end at the SCI pavilion with stops along the way to provide education and thought-provoking considerations. We invite you to use this opportunity to engage in self-care, practice personal reflection, and enhance awareness of the impacts that our mental wellbeing has on ourselves, Veterans, and our community.