Veterans town hall (virtual)

We're holding a virtual Town Hall for the Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA Clinics.

When:

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Metro Area VA Clinics Virtual Town Hall for Veterans and Caregivers

We're holding a virtual Town Hall for the Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA Clinics with Minneapolis VA Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Microsoft Teams meeting (video and audio)

Call in (audio only)

  • Phone: 872-701-0185; Conference ID: 430 463 647#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.

