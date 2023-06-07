Farmers market at Minneapolis VA medical center
The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA medical center is Tuesdays, June 20 to September 26, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
under the awning of the main entrance
Free
It is located under the awning of the main entrance. Everyone is welcome!
