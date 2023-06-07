Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Farmers market at Minneapolis VA medical center

photo of vegetables and fruits on a wooden table

The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA medical center is Tuesdays, June 20 to September 26, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

When:

Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

under the awning of the main entrance

Cost:

Free

The Farmers Market at the Minneapolis VA medical center is Tuesdays, June 20 to September 26, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

It is located under the awning of the main entrance. Everyone is welcome!

Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 4, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 5, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: