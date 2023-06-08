Lowering Stress, Improving Mood for Caregivers (virtual)
Would you like to learn how to deal with the daily stressors you are facing? There are tools, strategies and techniques that can help you manage the stress in your life.
When:
Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Time: 9:00-11:00 a.m. CT
Register by July 7, 2023
For more information, please contact: Denise Losie, LICSW, 612-243-7929
The National Caregiver Support Program invites Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA to attend this free program. Talk with your local Caregiver Support Program Team to learn more and register to attend.
The course is presented by virtual format to Caregivers in their homes. The course is 2 hours long and taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. Everyone will receive a Lowering Stress, Improving Mood Workbook to follow along with the presentation.
Techniques you will learn and practice
- QIGONG AND YOGA – Coordinating gentle movements and breathing
- MUSIC – Listening to both relaxing and energetic music to help you find music that you enjoy
- ART – Coloring mandalas and creating art through mindful doodling
- COGNITIVE REFRAMING – Recognizing and changing unhelpful thoughts and feelings