Lowering Stress, Improving Mood for Caregivers (virtual)

Would you like to learn how to deal with the daily stressors you are facing? There are tools, strategies and techniques that can help you manage the stress in your life.

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 9:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Register by July 7, 2023

For more information, please contact: Denise Losie, LICSW, 612-243-7929

The National Caregiver Support Program invites Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA to attend this free program. Talk with your local Caregiver Support Program Team to learn more and register to attend.

The course is presented by virtual format to Caregivers in their homes. The course is 2 hours long and taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. Everyone will receive a Lowering Stress, Improving Mood Workbook to follow along with the presentation.

Techniques you will learn and practice