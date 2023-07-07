PACT Act VetFest

Join us to learn about the benefits you’ve earned – plus the Spirit of Minnesota Tribute Bell, a jazz band and DJ, and giveaways!

Resources at VetFest include: Veterans Benefits Administration, Toxic Exposure Screenings, Claims Clinic, Minneapolis VA Programs, National Cemetery Administration, Eligibility

PACT Act VetFest - July 19, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Located outside, in front of the medical center, and inside in the auditorium.