Veterans town hall for Wisconsin area VA Community Clinics (virtual)

Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Valley VA Community Clinics Virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Assistant Director Jessica Gillette, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Microsoft Teams meeting (video and audio)

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device: Join the town hall

Call in (audio only): Phone: 872-701-0185; Conference ID: 467 270 895#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.