Interactive cooking demonstrations with Dream of Wild Health

Join Minneapolis VA Health Care System and Dream of Wild Health for three interactive cooking demonstrations - in person and online!

When:

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st floor auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Learn about healthier cooking options that honor Indigenous knowledge of food, medicine and lifeways.

Who: Any Veteran who wants to learn about Native American cooking and well-being

What: A live cooking demonstration by VA partner, Dream of Wild Health

Where: In person at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center Auditorium, 1 Veterans Dr., Minneapolis, MN.

Online at https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_Zjc0M2FiMTMtNDZlYS00ZDU1LTk1M2YtZThmMmI0N2VlYTNi%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e95f1b23-abaf-45ee-821d-b7ab251ab3bf%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%222b4dff57-26c2-4262-aef1-23d719fdeb37%22%7d

When: Tuesdays; October 10, November 7 and December 5 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

More Info: No registration needed, if you have questions please contact the Whole Health Dept. at 612-725-8194.

