Walk-in COVID vaccine event at Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Updated COVID vaccine walk-in event for enrolled Veterans!
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
1st floor Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA Medical Center will offer the updated COVID vaccine to enrolled Veterans on October 12 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. and on October 14 from 9:00 a.m.-noon. in the Auditorium.
Veterans who received their last COVID vaccine at least 2 months prior are eligible to receive it.
No appointment necessary at this event! Flu shots also available at the events.See more events