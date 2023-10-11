Strategies for managing behavioral symptoms in dementia.

Challenging Behaviors in Dementia: Why They Occur and What to Do About Them

Speakers:

Jamie Starks, MD is a Behavioral Neurologist. She will provide an overview of the cause of behavioral symptoms in dementia and the role of medications for management of behaviors.

Leah Sharkey, OT is an Occupational Therapist specializing in dementia and will review non-medication strategies for managing behaviors within the framework of Activities of Daily Living (ADL) cares.

To Register: Contact Denise Losie, LICSW, Caregiver Support Program

Phone: 612-243-7929

All groups are offered by Webex. Please register by October 27, 2023

Please Join us on November 13th from 1:00-2:00 p.m.