Clay, Caregiving and the Inner Critic

Join in this self-care session to explore using creativity and clay to get to know this inner critic in a playful way and then transform it into a more compassionate voice.

VA art therapist Ali DeCamillis will guide you through the whole process. No art experience is necessary, just an open mind and a willingness to explore and share your caregiving experience!

To register and receive your materials: please call Kristen Kerkhoff, LICSW at 612-243-7981. Registration closes October 23, 2023.

Date: November 6, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. via video using Webex.