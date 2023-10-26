Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

New Patient Orientation

graphic with photos of the Minneapolis VA medical center and a few VA clinics

Welcome to the Minneapolis VA! The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Welcome to the Minneapolis VA! Join us for a virtual New Patient Orientation.

For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System

  • The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.
  • We’ll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.
  • It's virtual! The next session is Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. 
See more events

Last updated: