New Patient Orientation
Welcome to the Minneapolis VA! The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
For Veterans new to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA health care benefits and the health care services we offer.
- We’ll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.
- It's virtual! The next session is Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.