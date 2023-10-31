Self-Care Courses - Problem Solving and Effective Communication for Caregivers

Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn how to solve a problem you are facing? Or improve the way you communicate with the Veteran you care for and other important people in your life?

The National Caregiver Support Program invites Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA to attend this free program. Talk with your local Caregiver Support Program Team to learn more and register to attend. This 2-hour course will be presented virtually or by telephone to Caregivers in their homes. It will be taught by a VA Caregiver Center Training Instructor, and it will include lecture, question and answer group discussion, and recommendations for personal planning.

Everyone will receive a Problem Solving and Effective Communications Workbook to follow along during the presentation.

What You Will Learn:

A 5-step approach to Problem Solving

To Apply these 5-steps to a Problem You are Facing

To Communicate Assertively

Communication Skills I - Statements Empathic Listening Verbal Aikido



To register: please call Ruth Reimer, LICSW at 612-243-7953.

Registration closes Nov. 14, 2023.

Date: November 28, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. via online Webex or telephone.