MOVE! Start SMART introductory visit

Veterans will learn about healthy eating, weight loss support and other VA nutrition services.

In-person classes

On-site group care has returned for Minneapolis and our VA Community Clinics.

Minneapolis VA medical center offers these groups on 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at 1:00 p.m. or every Friday at 11:00 a.m. To get scheduled call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 or contact your primary care clinic.

The VA Community Clinics offering face-to face group care include Albert Lea VA Clinic, Chippewa Valley VA Clinic, Hayward VA Clinic, Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic (Mankato), Maplewood VA Clinic, Northwest Metro VA Clinic, Rice Lake VA Clinic, Rochester VA Clinic, Shakopee VA Clinic, and Twin Ports VA Clinic. Class offerings (day of the week and time) vary according to the specific location. Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

Ely VA Clinic, Hayward VA Clinic, and St James VA Clinic sites offer groups via Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT). Veterans from these VA Community Clinics have the option to report to their clinic and connect with the class instructor via video on the 1st Thursday at 2:00 p.m. You can get scheduled by contacting your primary care clinic or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

Medical center virtual classes using VVC

Online classes will be held every Monday at 11:00 a.m. and the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Thursdays of each month at 1:00 p.m. using VA Video Connect (VVC). Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

VVC app: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

