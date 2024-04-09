Open House for the Center for Development and Civic Engagement

Learn more about volunteering our many other Veteran and Caregiver focused programs.

When: Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: 1st floor, main auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN





Learn more about volunteering!

Everyone is invited to drop in and explore our amazing services such as Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy, Fisher House, the new food pantry for Veterans, as well as our many other Veteran and Caregiver focused programs.

Stop by and talk to one of our specialists about volunteer positions including our student volunteer program. You will be able to sign up and participate in an on-the-spot volunteer interview.

