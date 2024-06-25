Minneapolis VA School of Radiological Technology information session

Everyone is welcome. Stop by our booth to learn more about the only VA radiologic technology training program in the nation since 1965. Free tuition, small class sizes, 100% job placement rate.

When: Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 1st floor, flag atrium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Get directions on Google Maps to Minneapolis VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Stop by our booth on July 12 and July 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to learn about our School of Radiological Technology and how to apply.

Tuition is free and other expenses are covered by the GI Bill. We are affiliated with six different universities and non-affiliated students are also welcome. We have a 90% pass rate for our students on their ARRT registry boards the first time, 100% on their second time, and we have a 100% job placement rate.

Minneapolis VA Health Care System has the only VA radiologic technology training program in the nation, graduating hundreds of students who have gone on to successful radiologic technology and radiology-related careers. Learn more about the program and how to apply.

