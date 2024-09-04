Skip to Content

Veteran resource fair

Photo showing a Vet and family with details for the Veteran Resource Fair on September 19th at the National Guard Armory in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

National Guard Armory

1730 North Lane

Eau Claire, WI

Cost:

Free

September 19, 2024 from 11am - 6pm

National Guard Armory at 1730 North Lane in Eau Claire, WI

 

This is a free event for Veterans and their families featuring food trucks, a climbing wall, and door prizes.

Onsite all day:

  • Breakout Sessions
  • Disability Claims Clinic
  • VA Healthcare Enrollment Assistance
  • Education
  • Employment
  • Family Support Services
  • Housing
  • Mental Health Services
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • VA Community Care
  • VA Caregivers Program

