Veteran resource fair
When:
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
National Guard Armory
1730 North Lane
Eau Claire, WI
Cost:
Free
Veteran Resource Fair
September 19, 2024 from 11am - 6pm
National Guard Armory at 1730 North Lane in Eau Claire, WI
This is a free event for Veterans and their families featuring food trucks, a climbing wall, and door prizes.
Onsite all day:
- Breakout Sessions
- Disability Claims Clinic
- VA Healthcare Enrollment Assistance
- Education
- Employment
- Family Support Services
- Housing
- Mental Health Services
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- VA Community Care
- VA Caregivers Program