Program of comprehensive assistance for family caregivers (PCAFC) overview

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Caregiver Support Program staff present an overview of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers to include eligibility, how to enroll and examples of the benefits available to enrolled Caregivers and Veterans. No registration required.

Call the Caregiver Support Program at 612-467-5405 for information on how to join by phone or video!

