Transgender Day of Remembrance

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Chapel One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN Cost: Free





Honoring our Past, Transforming our Future

Please join us on Wednesday, November 20th at 1500 in the Chapel or on Teams for a service to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

Reflection by Morgan Metzinger

Join us in the Chapel at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center or click here to join the meeting online.

