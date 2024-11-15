Transgender Day of Remembrance
When:
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Chapel
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Honoring our Past, Transforming our Future
Please join us on Wednesday, November 20th at 1500 in the Chapel or on Teams for a service to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.
Reflection by Morgan Metzinger
Join us in the Chapel at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center or click here to join the meeting online.