Empowered relief for chronic pain [virtual]
Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. When: Tue. Jan 14th & Tue. Feb 11th from 9:00-11:30 am CT Where: Virtual classroom - VA Video Connect [class link will be sent to you via e-mail upon registration] Cost: Free Registration: Required – Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief. Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away Get a free relaxation audiofile Create a personal plan for pain relief Get connected with additional pain resources Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up
Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.
- Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
- Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
- Get a free relaxation audiofile
- Create a personal plan for pain relief
- Get connected with additional pain resources
- Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up
Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 5:00 pm UTC
Tue. Feb 11, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 5:00 pm UTC