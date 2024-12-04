Empowered relief for chronic pain [virtual]

This is an online event.

Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. When: Tue. Jan 14th & Tue. Feb 11th from 9:00-11:30 am CT Where: Virtual classroom - VA Video Connect [class link will be sent to you via e-mail upon registration] Cost: Free Registration: Required – Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.  Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself  Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away  Get a free relaxation audiofile  Create a personal plan for pain relief  Get connected with additional pain resources  Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register

VA Video Connect [class link will be sent to you via e-mail upon registration]

Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class.

When: Tue. Jan 14th & Tue. Feb 11th from 9:00-11:30 am CT

Where: Virtual classroom - VA Video Connect [class link will be sent to you via e-mail upon registration]

Cost: Free

Registration: Required – Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register

Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.