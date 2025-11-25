Skip to Content

Virtual Veteran Town Hall Meeting

hands on a cell phone with laptop on table

Hibbing, Ely and Twin Ports Community Clinics Virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative, on Thursday, March 13, at 11 a.m. 

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

Hibbing, Ely and Twin Ports VA Community Clinics Virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly, and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representative

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 265 014 330 845 5 

Passcode: zj7Cm6V3 

Dial in by phone 

+1 872-701-0185,,225156970# United States, Chicago 

Find a local number 

Phone conference ID: 225 156 970# 

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. If you dialed in, press *6 to unmute your phone.

Other VA events

Last updated: 