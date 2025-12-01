Skip to Content

Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry

Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Pick up shelf stable food, a couple freezer items and visit with several resources ready to help Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The Minneapolis VA is working to eliminate food insecurity in our communities!

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Pick up shelf stable food, a couple freezer items and visit with several resources ready to help Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The Minneapolis VA is working to eliminate food insecurity in our communities! 

Tue. Dec 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

Last updated: 