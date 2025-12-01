Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry
Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Pick up shelf stable food, a couple freezer items and visit with several resources ready to help Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The Minneapolis VA is working to eliminate food insecurity in our communities!
When:
No event data
Where:
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Pick up shelf stable food, a couple freezer items and visit with several resources ready to help Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The Minneapolis VA is working to eliminate food insecurity in our communities!
Tue. Dec 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT