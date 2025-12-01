Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry

Pop-Up Veteran Food Pantry 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or until supplies last. Pick up shelf stable food, a couple freezer items and visit with several resources ready to help Veterans experiencing food insecurity. The Minneapolis VA is working to eliminate food insecurity in our communities!

When: No event data Repeats

Where: One Veterans Drive Minneapolis , MN