Resource fair for Veterans with Parkinson's Disease

Join VA and community representatives for an interactive and fun afternoon! Explore resources for a variety of VA and community programs and services for Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease, including Parkinson’s programming, deep brain stimulation, Caregiver Support, Center for Integrative Health and Healing, Pain Center, peer resources, Parkinson’s Foundation, Minnesota Veterans Home, and much more. When: Wed, April 16th, 2025 12:30-3:30 pm Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center, 1st floor Auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis, MN

When: Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Atrium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis , MN