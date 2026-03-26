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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Veteran research recruitment fair

Minneapolis VA research week is an opportunity for researchers to advertise their study or program directly to Veterans, demonstrating the important work we do.

When:

Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Flag Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Click on the link above for a list of all research activities that will take place throughout the week. 

Join us in the Flag Atrium for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!

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