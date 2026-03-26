Veteran research recruitment fair
Minneapolis VA research week is an opportunity for researchers to advertise their study or program directly to Veterans, demonstrating the important work we do.
When:
Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Flag Atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Click on the link above for a list of all research activities that will take place throughout the week.
Join us in the Flag Atrium for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!