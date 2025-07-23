Women’s Health town hall: mental health care
This town hall offers a forum for women’s mental health providers and doctors from the VA to answer questions and share updates on relevant programs and services related to Women Veteran’s mental health care at VA. This is both an in-person (at the Minneapolis VA, Auditorium, 1S-126) and Online event.
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
This town hall offers a forum for women’s mental health providers and doctors from the VA to answer questions and share updates on relevant programs and services related to Women Veteran’s mental health care at VA. Topics may include individual and group therapy treatment options, post-traumatic stress disorder, postpartum depression, military sexual trauma, trauma-informed care, and research.
Panelists:
- Dr. Haley Crowl, PhD; Primary Care Mental Health Intake Psychologist
- Deadra Dahl, APRN, CNS; Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
- Dr. Elisheva Danan, MD, PhD; Primary Care Physician and Core Research Investigator, Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research (CCDOR)
- Dr. Naomi Scott, PhD; Post-Partum Psychologist