Women’s Health town hall: mental health care

This town hall offers a forum for women’s mental health providers and doctors from the VA to answer questions and share updates on relevant programs and services related to Women Veteran’s mental health care at VA. This is both an in-person (at the Minneapolis VA, Auditorium, 1S-126) and Online event.

When: No event data

Where: Auditorium One Veterans Drive Minneapolis , MN

Cost: Free