The Minneapolis VA Outreach team will be at the Military Retiree Appreciation Day, hosted by military installations and the Minneapolis Retired Activities Office. The daylong event Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. – 4:14 p.m. at Treasure Island Resort & Casino will include speakers from the Veteran Health and Benefit Administrations, TRICARE, DFAS and more.

Registration is required by Sept. 12 visit www.raominneapolis.com for more information.