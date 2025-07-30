Skip to Content

2025 Minneapolis Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibition & Showcase

When:

No event data

Where:

Flag Atrium & Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Please join us September 8-11th for the Minneapolis Veterans Creative Arts Competition in the Minneapolis VA Auditorium for our annual event showcasing the creativity of our Veteran community. This four-day event will feature art and writing exhibits, live performances, creative arts experiences, and an opportunity to learn more about community arts resources. For more participation and event details, visit our website: https://www.va.gov/minneapolis-health-care/programs/veterans-creative-arts-competition-at-minneapolis-va/

