Militiary Appreciation Day at the Minnesota State Fair
When:
Where:
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
1265 Snelling Ave
St. Paul , MN
Cost:
Free
Visit the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, the St. Paul Regional Veteran Benefit Administration, and the Fort Snelling National Cemetery team resource booths in Dan Patch park from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm. The day is filled with military performances and discounts to include a discounted admission price at the entrance gates for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. https://www.mnstatefair.org/guides/fair-days/8-26-25/