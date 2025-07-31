Free electronics recycling
Free electronics recycling at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Aug. 4 – 29 in the Flag atrium.
When:
No event data
Where:
Flag Atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Accepting personal cell phones, digital cameras, GPS, PDA’s, tablets, MP3 players, laptops, gaming systems & controllers, roku systems, e-readers. All devices are erased for your privacy & safety. Questions? Call 952-838-2222.