Free electronics recycling at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Aug. 4 – 29 in the Flag atrium.

When:

Where:

Flag Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Accepting personal cell phones, digital cameras, GPS, PDA’s, tablets, MP3 players, laptops, gaming systems & controllers, roku systems, e-readers. All devices are erased for your privacy & safety. Questions? Call 952-838-2222.

