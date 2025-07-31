Fort Snelling National Cemetery to host “Spirit of ‘45” Commemoration

Fort Snelling National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony. The ‘Spirit of ’45’ event honors World War II Veterans on the 80th anniversary of President Truman’s announcement of the unconditional surrender of Imperial Japan marking the end of World War II. The ceremony will include remarks and a keynote speech, a wreath dedication, and military honors.

Speakers include:

• Remarks by Assistant Cemetery Director, Andrew Motzko.

• Keynote speech by Dr. Thomas Shaffer



Ceremony will include:

• Invocation

• Speech and Remarks

• Presentation of Colors, Rifle Salute, and Taps by the Fort Snelling National Cemetery Memorial Rifle Squad.

• Benediction

The Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration traditionally holds ‘Spirit of ’45’ commemoration events every five years at its 156 cemeteries commemorating the service and sacrifice of World War II Veterans.