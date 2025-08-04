Pierce County Fair and Veteran Resource Booths Aug. 7 - Aug. 10. Visit us at the FAIR! Whether you’re a Veteran, current service member, family member, or a friend of someone who served, you won’t want to miss the Pierce County Veterans Service office booth this year! We’ve lined up an incredible group of recourses to offer guidance, support, and answers to your questions about the wide range of veterans services and programs available in our community.

PIERCE COUNTY VETERAN SERVICES

Learn what your County Veteran Service Office can do for you and your family, from navigating complex VA paperwork to connecting you with local resources or emergency financial assistance, we’re committed to supporting you and your family every step of the way.

MINNEAPOLIS VA MEDICAL CENTER REPS

The Minneapolis VA will be here on Thursday and Friday with guidance on access to care, veteran benefits, community care, MISSION and COMPACT Act eligibility, and mental health/suicide prevention resources.

TRINITY EQUESTRIAN CENTER

Dedicated to helping veterans, first responders, youth and trauma survivors grow through meaningful connection. Learn about equine assisted programs -where horses help people reconnect with themselves. Learn more Saturday August 9th.

MOBILE VETS CENTER

Bringing support services directly to Veterans. Ensuring that veterans, service members, and their families have access to non-medical counseling and support services - no matter where. Stop by and check out the services they offer on Friday August 8th

PIERCE COUNTY AMERICAN LEGIONS

Learn how YOU can BE THE ONE - join the mission -SUPPORT - SHARE - SPEAK UP. ONE Veteran lost to suicide is ONE too many.