International Overdose Awareness Day

Drug overdose remains a leading cause of death in the United States. More people are dying from opioid overdoses than car accidents. This is a day to remember those we’ve lost and renew our commitment to end overdose and related harms. Veterans and staff are encouraged to visit the Flag Atrium from 8:00am-2:00pm on Thursday, August 21st to learn more about safe medication storage and disposal as well as opioid overdose recognition and response. Pharmacists will be available to provide naloxone education and prescriptions, if requested. Naloxone kits are free to Veterans. For more information about naloxone, visit https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/substance-use/overdose.asp.