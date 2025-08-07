Skip to Content

2025 Minneapolis VA Medical Center walk-in flu and COVID shot clinic

The 2025 walk-in flu and COVID shot clinics will be held Tuesdays Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 14 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, One Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

When:

Where:

Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

