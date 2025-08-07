2025 Community Based Outpatient Clinics flu shot clinics
2025 flu shot events at all Community Based Outpatient Clinics on Thursdays Oct. 2, 9, and 23, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
When:
No event data
Where:
1201 Harmon Place, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 103
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
2025 flu shot clinics at all Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Thursdays Oct. 2, 9, and 23, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. to include:
- Albert Lea, 2115 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN
- Chippewa Valley, 475 Chippewa Mall Drive, Suite 418, Chippewa Falls, WI
- Ely, 720 East Miners Drive, Ely, MN
- Hayward, 10369 State Highway 27, Hayward, WI
- Hibbing, 990 West 41st Street, Suite 88, Hibbing, MN
- Lyle C. Pearson, 1400 Madison Avenue, Suite 502, Mankato, MN
- Maplewood, 3100 Kennard Street, Kennard Professional Building, Suite 100, Maplewood, MN
- Northwest Metro, 7545 Veterans Drive, Ramsey, MN
- Rice Lake, 320 South Access Road, Suite 100, Rice Lake, WI
- Rochester, 3551 Commercial Drive South West, Suite 400, Rochester, MN
- Shakopee, 1555 Lusitano Street, Shakopee, MN
- St. James, 1103 13th Avenue South, St. James, MN
- Twin Ports, 3520 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI