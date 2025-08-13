Virtual Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Wisconsin area VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) virtual town hall for Veterans and Caregivers

Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls VA CBOC virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly and Veterans Benefits Administration representative on Thursday September 11, 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session for all attendees.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone +1 872-701-0185,,469938171# Phone conference ID: 469 938 171# (audio only).