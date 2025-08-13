Skip to Content

VA Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic

Get 1-on-1 Assistance with Burial Benefits, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, Claims and more!

When:

No event data

Where:

Mn. National Guard Armory

1025 Northeast Broadway Street

Minneapolis , MN

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Registration is recommended for the Claims Clinic. Walk-ins are welcome.  

Veteran Resource Fair and Claims Clinic! Get 1-on-1 assistance with:

  • Burial Benefits
  • Whole Health
  • Caregiver Support
  • Claims Clinic
  • Women's Health
  • Disability Claim Questions 

Other VA events

Last updated: 