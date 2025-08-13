VA Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic
Get 1-on-1 Assistance with Burial Benefits, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, Claims and more!
When:
No event data
Where:
Mn. National Guard Armory
1025 Northeast Broadway Street
Minneapolis , MN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Registration is recommended for the Claims Clinic. Walk-ins are welcome.
Veteran Resource Fair and Claims Clinic! Get 1-on-1 assistance with:
- Burial Benefits
- Whole Health
- Caregiver Support
- Claims Clinic
- Women's Health
- Disability Claim Questions