Toxic Exposure Screening and Registry Information Event

Do you have questions about your Military Environmental Exposures? Would you like to join a registry, or confirm that you are enrolled in a registry? Veterans with questions regarding the new Environmental Health consult, registries and Military Environmental Exposures are encouraged to stop by the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Tuesday, August 26th, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to learn more. Click on this event to learn more.

When:

Where:

Main Flag Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Toxic Exposure Screening and Registry Information 

Do you have questions about your Military Environmental Exposures?  

Would you like to join a registry, or confirm that you are enrolled in a registry?

VA has six environmental health registries. Eligibility criteria and additional registry information are available here:

Agent Orange Registry

Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry

Gulf War Registry 

Ionizing Radiation Registry 

Depleted Uranium Follow-Up Program 

Toxic Embedded Fragment Surveillance Center

