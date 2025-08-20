Toxic Exposure Screening and Registry Information Event

Do you have questions about your Military Environmental Exposures? Would you like to join a registry, or confirm that you are enrolled in a registry? Veterans with questions regarding the new Environmental Health consult, registries and Military Environmental Exposures are encouraged to stop by the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Tuesday, August 26th, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to learn more. Click on this event to learn more.

Toxic Exposure Screening and Registry Information

VA has six environmental health registries. Eligibility criteria and additional registry information are available here:

• Agent Orange Registry

• Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry

• Gulf War Registry

• Ionizing Radiation Registry

• Depleted Uranium Follow-Up Program

• Toxic Embedded Fragment Surveillance Center