Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain [In-person]
When:
No event data
Where:
Fourth floor, room 4T 112-113 [directly across from the Outpatient Elevators and the library]
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register
Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.
- Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
- Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
- Get a free relaxation audiofile
- Create a personal plan for pain relief
- Get connected with additional pain resources
- Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up