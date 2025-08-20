Skip to Content

Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain [In-person]

Do you have chronic pain? Empowered Relief is for YOU! Join us for this one-time 2.5 hour class. Research has shown this one-time class can offer long-term pain relief. Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away. Click on this event to learn more!

When:

No event data

Where:

Fourth floor, room 4T 112-113 [directly across from the Outpatient Elevators and the library]

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

 Call Whole Health at 612-725-8194 to register

Research has shown this one-time 2.5 hour class can offer long-term pain relief.

  • Learn about pain and what you can do to help yourself
  • Gain skills for pain relief that you can use right away
  • Get a free relaxation audiofile
  • Create a personal plan for pain relief
  • Get connected with additional pain resources
  • Receive individual pharmacist phone follow-up

 

