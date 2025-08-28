Skip to Content

The Minneapolis VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence Epilepsy Awareness Event

Join us on November 6th to learn about seizure safety and access import resources! Presentation by Dr. Michael Figueroa "Epilepsy in the older adult," in the Minneapolis VA Auditorium.

When:

Where:

Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

