The Minneapolis VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence Epilepsy Awareness Event
Join us on November 6th to learn about seizure safety and access import resources! Presentation by Dr. Michael Figueroa "Epilepsy in the older adult," in the Minneapolis VA Auditorium.
When:
Where:
Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
